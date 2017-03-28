VW Board Recommends Discharging Top Management, Supervisory Panel

BERLIN – Volkswagen's
Continue Reading Below
"The supervisory board is expressing its faith in the entire top management to continue to promote the comprehensive reorientation of the group," VW said on Tuesday.
The carmaker said the recommendation to clear top executives from responsibility for actions does not imply waiving possible compensation claims against members of management.
U.S. law firm Jones Day and fellow law firm Gleiss Lutz have been investigating the carmaker's diesel emissions test-cheating scandal.
More from FOX Business
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.