U.S. says Walt Disney subsidiaries to pay $3.8 million in back wages

Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The wages will be paid to 16,339 employees at the two units -- the Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc -- after U.S. officials found violations regarding minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping, the department said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Diane Craft)