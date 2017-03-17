On Our Radar

U.S. says Walt Disney subsidiaries to pay $3.8 million in back wages

A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

WASHINGTON –  Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.

The wages will be paid to 16,339 employees at the two units -- the Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc -- after U.S. officials found violations regarding minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping, the department said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Diane Craft)