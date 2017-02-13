On Our Radar

Justice Department Asks Seattle Judge to Defer Action on Trump Order

Politics Reuters

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact agreed to under the Obama administration, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP ... Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Expand

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said a Seattle federal judge should not conduct further proceedings until after a U.S. appeals court reviews the temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban from seven-Muslim majority countries, according to a court document.

Continue Reading Below

Washington state filed a legal challenge to Trump's executive order announced last month. In a separate court filing on Monday, Washington's attorney general said a Seattle judge should immediately allow discovery into the merits of its case. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments