Trump Orders Target Cartels, Crime as Attorney General Sworn In

U.S. President Donald Trump used the swearing-in ceremony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday to sign three executive orders, including ones targeting transnational drug cartels and those who commit crimes against law enforcement.

"These dangerous times require a determined attorney general," Trump said at an Oval Office ceremony for Sessions, who said rising crime is a "dangerous, permanent trend" in the United States and also promised to "end this lawlessness" of illegal immigration.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander and James Dalgleish)