Trump Criticizes U.S. Air Traffic Control System as 'Obsolete'

U.S. President Donald Trump lamented an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday and criticized a federal government contract for a new system that he said was not good.

As he met with airline executives, Trump said he believes the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. He also said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)