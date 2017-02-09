On Our Radar

Trump Criticizes U.S. Air Traffic Control System as 'Obsolete'

Politics Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RTSWV0D

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RTSWV0D

U.S. President Donald Trump lamented an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday and criticized a federal government contract for a new system that he said was not good.

Continue Reading Below

As he met with airline executives, Trump said he believes the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. He also said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments