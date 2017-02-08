Trump Defends Immigration Order, Says Courts 'So Political'

Republican President Donald Trump defended his immigration executive order on Wednesday as necessary for the nation's security in a speech to law enforcement officers in which he criticized U.S. courts as being political.

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased," Trump said. "And we haven't had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political, and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read the statement and do what's right. And that has to do with the security of our country."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander; Editing by David Alexander)