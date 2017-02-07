On Our Radar

Homeland Security Sec'y: No Other Countries to be Added to US Travel Ban

Politics Reuters

In this photo taken Jan. 8, 2016, Gen. John Kelly speaks to reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon. President-elect Donald Trump is tapping another four-star military officer for his administration. He has picked Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department, according to people close to the transition. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a congressional panel on Tuesday that the United States is not considering adding any countries to its list of seven whose nationals were temporarily banned, under an executive order, from entering the country on visas.

Kelly was responding to reports that the Trump administration was considering adding 12 countries to the list.

The executive order has been temporarily lifted by a court order. (Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

