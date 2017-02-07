Homeland Security Sec'y: No Other Countries to be Added to US Travel Ban

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a congressional panel on Tuesday that the United States is not considering adding any countries to its list of seven whose nationals were temporarily banned, under an executive order, from entering the country on visas.

Kelly was responding to reports that the Trump administration was considering adding 12 countries to the list.

The executive order has been temporarily lifted by a court order. (Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)