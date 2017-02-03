On Our Radar

U.S. Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions

Politics Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

The United States on Friday sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under U.S. Iran sanctions authority, days after the White House had put Iran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and other activities.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury listed the sanctioned individuals and entities, some of which are based in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

