Toyota a Japanese brand, but also a U.S. manufacturer: president

Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.

Toyoda's comment comes as global automakers face pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded that more cars sold in the United States be made locally to increase jobs and shrink the U.S. trade deficit.

