Donald Trump to Meet With J.P. Morgan's Dimon, Other CEOs on Friday

President Donald Trump will meet with a large group of chief executives on Friday morning as he continues assembling a strategy to boost hiring and economic growth, a person familiar with the matter said.

In early December, he formed the "President's Strategic and Policy Forum" led by Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive of Blackstone. The executives on this group are tasked with advising the White House on how government policy impacts economic growth, the labor market, and productivity.

The Friday meeting is expected to discuss issues including regulation, women in the workforce, tax and trade, and infrastructure development.

The group includes J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. chief executive James Dimon, International Business Machines Corp. chief executive Ginni Rometty, Cleveland Clinic chief executive Toby Cosgrove, BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink, Walt Disney Co. chief executive Bob Iger, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. chief executive officer C. Douglas McMillon, among others.

Mr. Trump has held meetings with numerous groups of business leaders since taking office on January 20, including automotive executives, small business officials, manufacturing executives, and pharmaceutical leaders. He has repeatedly told the executives that he wants them to move more operations to the U.S., and promised to cut regulations and taxes to attract more investment.

