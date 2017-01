The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

The non-partison CBO said it forecast U.S. real gross domestic product growth in calendar year 2017 at 2.3 percent, slowing to 2 percent in 2018.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)