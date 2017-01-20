On Our Radar

White House: Trump to Develop Missile Defense System Against Iran, North Korea

President-elect Donald Trump waves as he walks to his vehicles at a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration intends to develop a "state of the art" missile defense system to protect against attacks from Iran and North Korea, the White House said in a policy position posted on its website on Friday.

The statement, posted on the White House website within minutes of Donald Trump's inauguration, did not provide details on whether the system would differ from those already under development, its cost or how it would be paid for. 

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Arshad Mohammed)