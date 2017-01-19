On Our Radar

Uber to pay $20 million to settle U.S. allegations it misled drivers about earnings

A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration

WASHINGTON –  The ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has agreed to pay $20 million to settle allegations that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, according to documents filed with a U.S. federal court on Thursday.

The company had on its website that UberX drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)