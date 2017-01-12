U.S. Housing Nominee Carson Says He Will Monitor Trump Conflicts

Ben Carson, Donald Trump's nominee to lead U.S. housing policy, promised senators he would monitor any potential conflicts of interest between his agency and properties controlled by the president-elect.

Carson said he knows of at least one Trump-controlled property that is eligible for federal funds administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and said he would keep an eye on any possible conflicts.

Asked about how he would prevent conflicts, the retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate told the Senate Banking Committee, "I would hope what would happen with this committee is that we could come up with a suggestion that might be acceptable to all sides."

Senator Sherrod Brown, the ranking Democrat on the committee, asked whether Carson would report any possible conflicts to the panel.

"I would be more than delighted to discuss this," Carson said. "I will work with you to set that up."

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Linda Stern and Jonathan Oatis)