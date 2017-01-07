Fed's Kashkari Says He's Optimistic About Bank Plan Under Trump

Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank who wants to force U.S. banks to hold more capital in order head off a future financial crisis, on Saturday said he was optimistic about his plan's chances under incoming president Donald Trump.

"I'm optimistic that if Congress now says we are going to take a fresh look at bank regulation, we are going to take a fresh look at Dodd Frank, there may be a real opportunity to weigh in and say, let's be much more aggressive on capital requirements," Kashkari told the American Economic Association.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)