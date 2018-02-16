Renault reports record profit and sales, strengthening Ghosn

French carmaker Renault says it had record profit and sales last year, boosting its shares and CEO Carlos Ghosn's bid to keep his job.

Renault's board cited the company's "exceptional results" in recommending that shareholders extend Ghosn's reign after his mandate expires in June. Ghosn has been the face and driving force for the alliance among Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi that claimed to be the world's biggest car-seller in 2017.

Renault said Friday its revenue rose to 58.7 billion and net profit to 5.2 billion euros, notably thanks to resurgent European demand.

Ghosn said he didn't think Nissan's Japanese management would agree to French government demands for a closer alliance with Nissan.

He named Thierry Bollore in a new deputy post, seen as a potential successor. Ghosn, 63, has headed Renault since 2005.