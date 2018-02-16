Providers Tailoring ETF Suites for a Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

Continue Reading Below

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has been one of the latest money managers to transition its way into the ETF space, launching an array of strategies to help financial advisors build a comprehensive investment portfolio for clients.

"We've really wanted to build out our lineup the way an advisor would think about building out a portfolio - equities, fixed-income, alternatives, so that they can really be thoughtful about the way they're allocating to a client's portfolio," Jillian DelSignore, Executive Director and Head of ETF Distribution with JP. Morgan's Asset Management business, said at the Inside ETFs 2018 conference.

For example, J.P. Morgan has come out with a line of U.S. smart beta ETFs, including broad strategies like the JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEArca: JPUS), along with single-factor strategies, including the J.P. Morgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEArca: JVAL), J.P. Morgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEArca: JQUA), J.P. Morgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEArca: JMOM), J.P. Morgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEArca: JMIN) and J.P. Morgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEArca: JDIV).

Investors can also target global opportunities through smart beta options like the JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEArca: JPEM), JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEArca: JPIN) and JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEArca: JPGE).

"We all know that you need to be invested in international. You should be invested in international equities, but it can be more volatile than most, and so the process we have to try to minimize some of the downside volatility while allowing for upside participation has been quite attractive," DelSignore said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

J.P. Morgan has also been working on its line up of fixed-income, which includes options like the JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS: JPGB), and alternative strategies, such as the JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEArca: JPHF).

For more ETF-related commentary from Tom Lydon and other industry experts, visit our video category.