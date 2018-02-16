Coca-Cola sales decline 20%; $3.6B tax charge recorded

Coca-Cola Co reported a 20% fall in quarterly revenue on Friday as it continues to sell off its bottling operations, and recorded a $3.6 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax laws.

The Fanta and Diet Coke maker reported a net loss of $2.75 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due to the charge. A year earlier, the company had posted a profit of $550 million, or 13 cents per share.

Net operating revenue fell to $7.51 billion from $9.41 billion a year earlier, mainly due to the refranchising of its bottling operations, but beat analysts' estimate of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.