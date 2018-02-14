On Our Radar

Berkshire buys Teva, bites more Apple, feels IBM blues

Markets Reuters

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Warren Buffett attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty in New York.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Warren Buffett attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it has taken a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, significantly boosted its holdings of Apple Inc and has nearly shed a less successful investment in IBM Corp.

Continue Reading Below

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Dec. 31, Berkshire reported owning about 18.9 million of the American depositary receipts in Teva, one of the world's largest generic drug makers, worth about $358 million.

Teva's share price rose more than 10 percent after Berkshire reported its ownership stake.

More from FOX Business

Berkshire also reported a 23 percent increase since the end of September in its Apple stake, to about 165.3 million shares, and a 94.5 percent decline in its stake in International Business Machines Corp, to 2.05 million shares.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments