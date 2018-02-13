Under Armour revenue beats estimates, shares jump

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more footwear and apparel through its own stores and online.

Continue Reading Below

The Baltimore-based company's Class C shares were trading nearly 11 percent higher in premarket trading.

The company reported a loss of $87.9 million, or 20 cents per Class C share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $103.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter included a one-time charge of $39 million due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

The sportswear maker, that competes with Nike Inc and Adidas AG, said it would incur additional restructuring charges between $110 million and $130 million this year, related to closing of facilities and termination of leases.

Net revenue rose 4.6 percent to $1.37 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $1.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Excluding items, the company's earnings were in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)