The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 11, 2018:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
5. HYPERSPEKTIV, Phantom Force
6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
9. iSchedule, HotSchedules
10. NBA 2K18, 2K
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Bitmoji, Bitstrips
2. Baseball Boy!, Voodoo
3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Knife Hit, Ketchapp
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.
10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD
5. Notability, Ginger Labs
6. Finding Bigfoot Hunter VR, Tropical Blue LLC
7. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
8. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited
9. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon
10. The Room: Old Sins, Fireproof Games
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
3. ColorZ - 3D Pixel Art, Crazy Labs
4. UNICORN 3D - Color by Number, AppsYouLove
5. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet
6. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
7. Run Sausage Run!, Crazy Labs
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games
___
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.