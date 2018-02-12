Stocks gain in early trade following worst week in 2 years

U.S. stocks are posting solid gains early Monday as energy companies recover some of their recent losses. Banks, retailers and technology companies also climb higher. Stocks rose Friday but still wound up with their worst week in two years following several days of turbulence. Europe markets are also rallying.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 27 points, or 1 percent, to 2,646 as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 278 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,468. The Nasdaq composite climbed 75 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,950. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,480.

It took just nine days for stocks to plunge 10 percent from their latest peak set January 26. That's known on Wall Street as a market "correction." According to LPL Financial, that's the swiftest move from a record high to a correction for the S&P 500, the most widely used market benchmark. The index rose 1.5 percent Friday but still wound up with its worst weekly loss in more than two years.

DEFENSE DEAL: Defense contractor General Dynamics will spend almost $7 billion to acquire internet technology company CSRA. The Trump administration has been pushing defense spending aggressively higher. CSRA climbed $9.69, or 31.4 percent, to $40.51 Monday. General Dynamics dipped $2.57, or 1.2 percent, to $209.53.

EARLY GAINERS: Retailers, apparel makers and other companies that focus on consumers made some of the largest gains. They held up relatively well during the steep downturn over the last two weeks. On Monday General Motors picked up 88 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $42.34 while McDonald's gained $2.32, or 1.4 percent, to $163.13. Netflix climbed $6.32, or 2.5 percent, to $255.79, and it's up 33 percent since the beginning of the year.

Technology companies also rose. They have slumped recently after winning a big portion of the market's gains over the last year. Cisco Systems rose $1.27, or 3.2 percent, to $30.80 and Apple gained $2.93, or 1.9 percent, to $159.34. Chipmaker Applied Materials climbed $1.26, or 2.6 percent, to $49.31.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.14, or 1.9 percent, to $60.34 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 97 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $63.76 a barrel in London.

Hess added $1.17, or 2.8 percent, to $43.29 and Occidental Petroleum picked up $1.82, or 2.7 percent, to $70.

Oil prices have dropped since reaching long-time highs in late January. The S&P 500 energy index is down 12 percent over the last month.

FOX HUNT? Twenty-First Century Fox picked up 85 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $36.57 after The Wall Street Journal reported that cable and internet provider Comcast is still interested in buying Fox's entertainment divisions and could make another offer. Disney agreed to buy Fox's movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses in December for about $52.4 billion in stock. On Monday Comcast stock added 39 cents, or 1 percent, to $38.96 while Disney picked up 98 cents, or 1 percent, to $104.07.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.86 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.68 yen from 108.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.2257 from $1.2231.

WEEK AHEAD: Investors will watch U.S. inflation and retail sales figures on Wednesday particularly closely. Inflation in particular will be of interest as it could affect expectations of more rate increases the Federal Reserve. Fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes have been one of the triggers of last week's stock market sell-off. Japan reports economic growth on Wednesday and the United States issues factory output data on Thursday.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX jumped 1.6 percent while the CAC 40 in France advanced 1.3 percent. The FTSE 100 in Britain added 1.2 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2 percent and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.9 percent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

