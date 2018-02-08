United leads list of on-time US airlines

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for December. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
1. United Airlines, 84.6 percent
2. Delta Air Lines 83.5 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 83.4 percent
4. Virgin America, 82.5 percent
5. American Airlines, 82.0 percent
6. Hawaiian Airlines, 80.8 percent
7. Spirit Airlines, 80.4 percent
8. Southwest Airlines, 79.1 percent
9. SkyWest Airlines, 76.5 percent
10. ExpressJet, 76.4 percent
11. Frontier Airlines, 75.8 percent
12. JetBlue Airways, 74.1 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 80.3 percent
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.