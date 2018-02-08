Tyson Foods announces bonuses due to federal tax overhaul

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says more than 100,000 employees will receive bonuses as a result of company savings due to the overhaul of federal tax laws.

Continue Reading Below

Tyson said Thursday that full-time employees who do not receive an annual bonus will get $1,000 and part-time workers who receive no annual bonus will get $500.

Tyson President and CEO Tom Hayes said in an email to employees the company expects to save over $300 million in taxes. He said the remaining funds will be used in areas such as improving training and education, including teaching English as a second language and General Educational Development classes.

The announcement follows similar actions at big companies including Walmart, Starbucks and Disney after the tax overhaul was approved and signed by President Trump in December.