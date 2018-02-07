Puerto Ricans grab machetes, shovels to help restore power

It took only minutes for Hurricane Maria to kill power in the Puerto Rican town of Coamo, cracking wooden poles, snapping power lines and hurling transformers to the ground.

For months, residents begged Puerto Rico's power company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to bring back their electricity, with few results.

So the people of the town of 40,000 high in the mountains of southern Puerto Rico have started restoring power on their own, pulling power lines from undergrowth and digging holes for wooden posts in a do-it-yourself effort to solve a small part of the United States' longest-running power outage.

Coamo is one of about a dozen remote mountain communities where people got fed up waiting on the authorities and are fixing the power grid on their own.