Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher, calm returns

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as the market stabilizes following three days of tumult.

Consumer-focused companies rose the most in early trading Wednesday. Disney rose 1.5 percent and Amazon rose 1 percent.

Technology companies fell. Microsoft gave up 1.2 percent.

Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 8.8 percent after saying it expects customer traffic to continue to decline.

Wynn Resorts jumped 6.8 percent after Steve Wynn said he would resign as CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,701.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,007. The Nasdaq edged down 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,110.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.78 percent.