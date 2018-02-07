How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

It was another shaky day on Wall Street as indexes rallied in the morning, bobbed up and down for much of the day, then sank in the last few minutes of trading. Energy companies dropped along with oil prices and technology companies also declined.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index skidded 13.48 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,681.66.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 19.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,893.35.

The Nasdaq composite tumbled 63.90 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,051.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 0.80 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,507.97.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.47 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Dow is down 627.61 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 188.96 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.30 points, or 2.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 8.05 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is up 174.13 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 148.59 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 27.54 points, or 1.8 percent.