How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as a late surge helped them regain almost half of what they lost the day before, in their biggest plunge in 6 ½ years. That came at the end of a day of huge swings for the market.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 46.20 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,965.14.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 567.02 points, or 2.3 percent, at 24,912.77.

The Nasdaq composite surged 148.36 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,115.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 16.08 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,507.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 66.99 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Dow is down 608.19 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 125.06 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.10 points, or 2.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 21.53 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is up 193.55 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 212.49 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.34 points, or 1.8 percent.