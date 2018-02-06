Crude oil prices fall amid global market selloff

A global stock market rout continued to weigh on oil market sentiment Tuesday, as crude prices edged lower in morning trading.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 0.7% at $67.18 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures fell by 0.5% at $63.85 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday posted its largest-ever single-day point decline -- briefly dropping nearly 1,600 points -- while major indexes in the U.S., Europe and Asia gave up gains for the year.

"Oil prices could not escape the risk-off mood in financial markets," said Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity research at Julius Baer. "We believe the sentiment cycle has finally turned and see more near-term downside for oil prices."

Brent, which had surpassed three-year highs in recent weeks, has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the year. Prices had been buoyed in recent months by strong demand, geopolitical risk to supply, declining inventories and crude production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

But the reversal in equities markets and the "rise in risk aversion that this expresses is prompting speculative financial investors to get out of their crude oil forward contracts," according to analysts at Commerzbank. Speculative net long positions in both Brent and WTI had been near record levels in the last reporting week.