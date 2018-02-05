Oil prices decline as stock selloff rattles markets

Oil prices fell Monday as declines in stock markets and increased U.S. drilling continue to knock months of bullish sentiment for crude.

Brent, the global benchmark, was down 0.7%, at $68.13 a barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 0.2% at $65.30 a barrel.

"The price slide is due to a general worsening of sentiment," Commerzbank said in a research note. "Stock markets around the world are under pressure, which confirms that the steep price rise in the previous weeks was for the most part sentiment-driven."

A selloff in world stocks continued Monday as expectations of rising inflation and climbing government bond yields interrupted equities' bull run.

Oil prices had hovered near three-year highs of more than $70 a barrel last month, but rising U.S. shale production, evidenced by increased drilling activity, has started to weigh on crude, analysts say.

Analysts at consultancy JBC Energy noted that "at least from a technical perspective, things are starting to look a little more precarious for the bulls out there."

Oil market observers are looking ahead to weekly inventory and production data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock, the benchmark gasoline contract, was down 0.37%, at $1.86 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $606.25 a metric ton, down 0.7% from the previous settlement.