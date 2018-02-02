On Our Radar

Where Americans found jobs: Construction and health care

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  Construction companies posted a stellar month of hiring in January, fueled by demand for homes and renovations. The sector added 36,000 jobs as residential builders and contractors ramped up business. Over the past year, construction companies have been among the strongest sectors for job growth.

Education and health accounted for 38,000 added jobs last month, while restaurants, bars and hotels added more than 35,000.

The only major sector that lost jobs in January was information, which includes publishing, broadcasting and telecommunications. It shed 6,000 positions, the sector's third month in negative territory.

Overall, employers added a robust 200,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

Industry (change from previous month) January 2018 December 2017 Past 12 months
Construction 36,000 33,000 226,000
Manufacturing 15,000 21,000 186,000
Retail 15,400 -25,600 -36,000
Transportation, warehousing 11,100 11,600 148,700
Information (Telecom, publishing) -6,000 -1,000 -37,000
Financial services 9,000 6,000 121,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 23,000 25,000 448,000
Education and health 38,000 39,000 470,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 35,000 37,000 342,000
Government 4,000 -6,000 15,000
Source: Labor Department