Jeffboat says 2nd round of layoffs to trim 226 workers

Barge and towboat manufacturer Jeffboat LLC has notified the state of Indiana it will lay off 226 workers at its Jeffersonville shipyard because of slumping demand.

Continue Reading Below

Jeffboat notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of the layoffs on Friday. They are expected to begin Monday.

The News and Tribune reports it's the second round of layoffs announced at Jeffboat in the past few months. The company announced in November it would lay off approximately 278 employees. Jeffboat employs between 800 and 1,000 people at the shipyard at any one time, depending on the projects the company is working on.

Jeffboat is owned by American Commercial Barge Lines.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com