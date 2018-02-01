UPS 4Q results top Wall Street's view, deliveries climb

UPS' fourth-quarter performance topped analysts' expectations as it delivered more packages during a period that includes the bustling holiday season.

Continue Reading Below

For the three months ended Dec. 31, United Parcel Service Inc. earned $1.1 billion, or $1.27 per share. A year earlier the Atlanta-based company lost $239 million, or 27 cents per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, were $1.67 per share. That's 2 cents better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.

The package delivery service company's revenue climbed to $18.83 billion from $16.93 billion. That beat the $18.19 billion in revenue analysts polled by Zacks predicted.

UPS said it delivered 1.5 billion packages in the quarter, a 5.7 percent increase from the year-ago period. The quarter includes the critical holiday season, and with consumers continuing to purchase more of their gifts online, companies like UPS tend to see a high volume of packages that need to be delivered during this time.

UPS anticipates 2018 earnings in a range of $7.03 to $7.37 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of $7.21 per share.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the strong quarter and solid outlook, shares of UPS declined more than 3 percent in Thursday premarket trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS