Stocks mixed as investors await tech earnings

Wall Street took a breather Thursday in anticipation of a string of earnings reports from top technology firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 36 points to 26,185. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8 points to 2,821. The Nasdaq Composite was down 25 points at 7,385.

The tech sector made a slight retreat ahead of earnings reports from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Shares in real estate and utility companies also fell during the session. Bond yields resumed their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edging higher above 2.78%.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.