2018 National LINC: Accelerating Pace of Technology a Hot Topic

As industry technology trends evolve and the importance of embracing innovation is more important than ever, TD Ameritrade is giving advisors the tools and resources they need to compete in a digital age.

At TD Ameritrade Institutional’s annual RIA conference, 2018 National LINC, the accelerating pace of technology has been a hot topic – and how the change raises the bar for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs).

“These days, you can imagine the future and then, before you know it, what once seemed impossible has become reality,” said Tom Nally, president, TD Ameritrade Institutional. “We want to give independent RIAs the tools and capabilities they need to navigate a rapidly changing world, so that they may continue being drivers of disruptive change for the better.”

Jason Del Col of United Capital told a packed room of advisors at NationalLINC: “We use tech to know where we need talent. Then we consider what talent we need in the landscape of AI.”

Mike Gallagher, senior manager, TD Ameritrade Institutional Block Desk said: “What is best execution? It’s a process not a price.”

Indeed, TD Ameritrade Institutional has delivered several technology tools and services that advisors can be excited about in the here and now.

