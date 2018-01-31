Hong Kong bomb experts deployed after unexploded bomb found

Hong Kong police sealed off part of a busy downtown neighborhood on Wednesday after an unexploded bomb was found during construction work in the Asian financial center.

A police spokesman said explosive ordinance disposal officers were deployed to the scene in the city's Wan Chai district.

He was not able to give any more details and did not give his name, as is customary under department rules.

Police diverted traffic, while shops and offices in surrounding towers were shuttered for the rest of the day and ferry service at a nearby pier was halted.

It's the second time in less than a week that a bomb has been unearthed at the site for a cross-harbor commuter rail link.

On Sunday, police defused a 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) bomb believed to be a U.S.-made device dropped by a warplane during World War II, when the then-British colony was the scene of fighting between Allied and Japanese occupation forces.