EBay posts loss for holiday quarterly as it books $3.1B tax charge

EBay Inc (EBAY) posted a loss for the key holiday quarter on Wednesday as it booked a $3.1 billion charge from the recent changes in U.S. tax laws.

EBay's net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 billion or $2.51 per share. A year-ago it earned $5.95 billion or $5.31 per share.

The fourth-quarter loss included the charge, while the prior-year quarter included a tax benefit of $4.6 billion.

Shares of eBay rose 2 percent in after-hours trading.