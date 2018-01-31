On Our Radar

Boeing says to deliver more planes in 2018

Earnings Reuters

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on why he believes the GOP's tax reform plan will help stimulate the U.S. economy. video

Tax reform will create economic growth: Boeing CEO

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on why he believes the GOP's tax reform plan will help stimulate the U.S. economy.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 810 and 815 commercial aircraft in 2018, higher than the 763 deliveries in 2017.

Continue Reading Below

The world's biggest planemaker forecast operating cash flow of about $15 billion in 2018, compared with $13.34 billion in 2017.

More on this...

Boeing's core earnings rose to $4.80 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.47 a year earlier, mainly as it benefited from changes to the U.S. tax law.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments