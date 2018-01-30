On Our Radar

Homebuilder PulteGroup's quarterly profit drops 72%

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, new home construction is underway in a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo releases its January index of builder sentiment, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 72 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by a tax charge of $181 million due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company's net income fell to $77.4 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $273.2 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.1 percent to $2.79 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

