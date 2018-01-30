Heading into 2018, some of the biggest questions on investors’ minds were, “How much longer can this aging bull market last,” and “Is there an end in sight for this market cycle?” In OppenheimerFunds’ opinion, the current cycle still has room to run, although we do believe we’re getting closer to its end.

On the upcoming webcast, 2018 Market View Through a Smart Beta Lens, OppenheimerFunds’ Head of ETF Investment Strategy, David Mazza, and Senior Investment Strategist Brian Levitt, address the most pressing questions investors have about the market cycle and identify signals that will indicate when it may end.

They also explore how to potentially benefit this year from an allocation to Smart Beta strategies. Investors are increasingly turning to Smart Beta ETFs as a way to diversify their portfolios. But with a growing number of products in the market, how do advisors know where to steer their clients? Mazza and Levitt provide insights on this front as well.

OppenheimerFunds recently launched a suite of eight new Smart Beta ETFs – including two Multi-Factor and six Single-Factor products – in partnership with global index provider FTSE Russell.

Dynamic Multi-Factor ETFs

Investors who prefer a turnkey, catch-all approach may leverage OppenheimerFunds’ two new dynamic Multi-Factor ETFs, which combine the various single factors to provide an easy-to-use way to access a diversified market position. The Multi-Factor ETFs leverage the expertise of OppenheimerFunds’ research to adjust their five factors on a monthly basis to match prevailing economic conditions in a single, packaged solution.

Single-Factor ETFs

