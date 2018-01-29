Wall Street pulls back ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks slipped Monday as investors awaited the start of a two-day policy meeting at the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 180 points to 26,436. The S&P 500 fell 19 points to 2,853. The Nasdaq Composite lost 39 points to 7,466.

The energy, telecommunications and utilities sectors led Wall Street lower. Energy stocks were down roughly 1.4%.

Traders are keeping an eye on the Fed this week. The central bank is widely expected to maintain current interest rates when the FOMC meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.