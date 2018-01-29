Minnesota pillow-maker accuses competitor of brand breach

A prominent Minnesota pillow manufacturer is taking a competitor to court over a longstanding trademark dispute.

KFGO radio reports that My Pillow Inc. of Chaska is suing Michigan-based LMP Worldwide Inc. for trademark infringement. My Pillow says that LMP's marketing of its product called "I Love My Pillow" is confusing to potential buyers.

The complaint filed in federal court in Minnesota says LMP is violating Minnesota's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. My Pillow also accuses LMP of breaking the terms of a settlement agreement reached between the companies in a 2012 lawsuit.

The new suit seeks unspecified damages. It also asks a judge to order "the surrender and destruction" of IMP products that may violate trademark rules.

LMP Worldwide did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.