LA Times names Kirk as editor, D'Vorkin moves to content job

A spokeswoman for Los Angeles Times' parent company said Sunday it plans to announce that Jim Kirk will be named the newspaper's editor in chief.

Continue Reading Below

Tronc, Inc. spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said that Monday's is also expected to say that The Times' current top editor, Lewis D'Vorkin, will become chief content officer.

The newspaper reported that Kirk was previously publisher and editor of the Chicago Sun-Times and joined Tronc in August.

He was named interim editor of the Times on Aug. 21 after a shake-up but stepped aside after D'Vorkin joined The Times in early November.

The Times said its newsroom has become alarmed by recent hirings of several news executives who report to business executives — not to editors in the newsroom.

Those hires have not been announced to the newsroom and have sparked fears that the move would give the business side undue influence into editorial matters.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The two sides generally work separately to maintain journalistic credibility with readers.