Trump: I would be 'tougher' in Brexit talks than UK's May

U.S. President Donald Trump says he would take a "tougher" attitude toward Brexit negotiations than the approach now being used by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Britain is preparing to leave European Union in March 2019. The complex negotiations have moved slowly and May's Cabinet seems divided over how best to separate Britain from the 28-nation bloc.

In an ITV interview to be broadcast Sunday night, Trump says "would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn't negotiate it the way it's (being) negotiated... I would have had a different attitude." He did not elaborate.

There have been tensions between the two leaders. In the same interview, Trump apologizes for retweeting videos by a far-right group in Britain and wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well with their May wedding.