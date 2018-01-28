7 Reasons India Is Primed for Growth

By Sloane Ortel and Sameer Somal via Iris.xyz

To many investors, India seems incredible but not necessarily investable.

Indeed, the challenges of adapting to India as an investor go beyond not knowing what you don’t know: You won’t even be able to say most of it. Hindi and English are the most widely used languages, but the country has 22 official languages and many more are spoken, taught in schools, and printed in newspapers.

So there is little chance you’ll be mistaken for a local, but neither would either of us.

Sloane Ortel first visited India in 2009 and returned earlier this year for a three-month stint working out of the CFA Institute office in Mumbai. Sameer S. Somal, CFA, spends about a third of the year there. Though he is “Indian-American,” in India they just call him “American.”

Here are seven reasons why we’re planning to keep going back.

1. Real returns are available.

Investors once assumed their rupees would depreciate at a nearly constant rate. Why? Because of experience: From 2006 to 2013, inflation averaged over 9%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

