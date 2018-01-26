US hits Ukraine separatists, Russia officials with sanctions

The Trump administration is punishing 21 people and nine companies with sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

The Treasury Department says 11 of the people are Ukrainian pro-Russian separatists. They hold titles such as minister of finance, trade, justice and security in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

The United States is also targeting several Russian officials, including Russian deputy energy minister Andrey Cherezov. Cherez is already under EU sanctions for his role in transferring turbines to Crimea. Several companies involved in building infrastructure in Crimea are also being targeted.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 in a move not recognized by the U.S.

The sanctions came as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Friday with Ukraine's president in Davos, Switzerland.