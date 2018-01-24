On Our Radar

Whirlpool posts quarterly loss due to tax reform charge

Earnings Reuters

Conservative Review contributor Tom Borelli and Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov discuss President Trump adding new tariffs on solar panels and washing machines.

Trump changing US trade, slapping tariffs on solar panels, washing machines

Conservative Review contributor Tom Borelli and Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov discuss President Trump adding new tariffs on solar panels and washing machines.

Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp (WHR) on Wednesday posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a charge of about $420 million related to the U.S. tax reforms.

Net loss available to Whirlpool was $268 million, or $3.69 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $180 million, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company’s revenue rose to $5.70 billion from $5.66 billion.

The results come two days after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, benefiting Whirlpool and dealing a heavy blow to rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

