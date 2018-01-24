US blacklists NKorea business interests in China, Russia

The Trump administration has imposed a slew of sanctions on North Korean financial and business networks in China and Russia in the latest effort to cut off revenues for its nuclear and missile development.

The Treasury Department also blacklisted five North Korean shipping companies and six vessels.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. is systematically targeting individuals and entities that finance Kim Jong Un's government and its weapons programs, and help it evade sanctions.

Among those targeted on Wednesday were 10 representatives in China and Russia of the Korea Ryonbong General Corporation, which supports the North's defense industry and already is under U.S. and U.N. sanctions.

Americans are barred from dealing with them. Washington also wants them expelled from countries where they reside.