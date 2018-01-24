United Tech beats revenue estimates, forecasts higher 2018 profit

U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday and forecast higher profit for the full year, benefiting from higher sales of parts and maintenance for commercial jets.

Continue Reading Below

The maker of Otis Elevators and Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines said it expected 2018 adjusted earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.10 per share, up 3 percent to 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company forecast 2018 sales of $62.5 billion to $64.0 billion, slightly above the mid-point of analysts' average estimate of $63.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the fourth quarter rose to $15.68 billion from $14.66 billion a year earlier, topping Wall Street's expectation of $15.40 billion.

United Technologies is spending more money to speed up production of its fuel saving GTF engines that power Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A320neo, and Bombardier's CSeries aircraft.

The company's income from continuing operations attributable to common share owners fell to $397 million, or 50 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.01 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The latest quarter included a 90-cent charge related to changes in the U.S. tax law. On an adjusted basis, United Tech earned $1.60 per share.

Net sales rose to $15.68 billion from $14.66 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $15.40 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)