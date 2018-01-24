Mnuchin welcomes weaker dollar as U.S. makes Davos investment push

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weakening of the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as he and other top officials launched a major investment push at the annual Davos summit of business and political leaders.

Mnuchin, speaking on the eve of President Donald Trump's arrival at the Swiss ski resort, also said the market had given a very positive response to recent tax cuts.

He reiterated the White House's goal of achieving economic growth of three percent or more.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Mark Bendeich)